Assam: Two Arrested in Batadraba Gambling Raid

In a late-night operation, police busted an alleged gambling den at Amalkhi under the BatadrabaPolice Station limits in Assam's Nagaon district, arresting two individuals and seizing vehicles along with gambling materials from the spot.

According to sources, the raid was carried out by Batadraba Police with support from the Ahom Gaon police patrol team following inputs about illegal gambling activities in the area.

During the operation, police reportedly caught two persons identified as Abdul Nasar of Kadamniri and Abdul Rezzak of Haidubi while they were allegedly engaged in gambling. Both were taken into custody for further legal action.

As per the sources, officers seized a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS01EH 2176 and a scooter with registration number AS02 AH 3029. Several gambling-related items, including packets of playing cards and other materials, were also recovered.

Sources said the location had earlier come under police scrutiny, and a previous raid had been conducted at the same spot. However, the alleged organiser of the gambling activity, identified as Mukut, had reportedly managed to flee at that time.

The police stated that further investigation and interrogation are currently underway to determine the extent of the operation and identify others possibly involved.