Assam: Two Bikers Killed in Head-On Collision with Dumper Truck

Two persons lost their lives in a head-on collision between a high-speed dump truck and a motorcycle in Assam’s Goalpara disrtrict.

The incident took place at Dariduri area in the early hours of the morning today.

According to reports, the dumper truck, crashed directly into the motorcycle, causing severe damage. Both died on the spot.

The victims, identified as Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Kaif, were reportedly on their way to work when the fatal accident occurred.

The police reached the scene shortly after the accident and recovered the bodies for post-mortem examinations.