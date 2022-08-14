Assam: ULFA-I Linkman Held In Demow In Massive Operation Ahead Of I-Day

With Independence Day around the corner, security has been beefed up in several parts of Assam amid the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent’s (ULFA-I) calls for Bandh.

Police suspect the banned militant group to disrupt the celebratory atmosphere and cause law and order situations after the ULFA-I called for a bandh on August 15.

In light of that, police in Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam has been conducting large-scale operations to identify and eliminate disruptive elements before Independence Day.

Under the aegis of superintendent of police Subhjyoti Bora, massive police-paramilitaray operations were carried out at Rupohibam and Nabil in Demow.