Assam: ULFA-I Linkman Held In Demow In Massive Operation Ahead Of I-Day

With Independence Day around the corner, security has been beefed up in several parts of Assam amid the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent’s (ULFA-I) calls for Bandh.
Police suspect the banned militant group to disrupt the celebratory atmosphere and cause law and order situations after the ULFA-I called for a bandh on August 15.
In light of that, police in Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam has been conducting large-scale operations to identify and eliminate disruptive elements before Independence Day.
Under the aegis of superintendent of police Subhjyoti Bora, massive police-paramilitaray operations were carried out at Rupohibam and Nabil in Demow.
The operations were carried out as police had information of the presence of a group of as many as three ULFA-I cadres in the area.
They managed to take into custody one accused in the matter. The accused has been identified as Mohendra Baruah.
Police suspect Baruah of having links to the proscribed militant organisation. He has been kept at Demow Police Station.