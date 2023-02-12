Assam: Under Fire Cops Search For Body Of Victim Reported Missing

In a sensational incident, police in Assam’s Bajali carried out excavation in search of the body of a person who has been missing and is thought to have been killed, officials informed on Sunday.

As per initial reports, Bajali Police employed an excavator last night in order to look for the body of Tajir Ali, who they suspect to have been killed and buried.

The incident has been reported out of Nityananda Anandapur in the Bajali district of Assam. Tajir Ali, who has been reported missing for some days now, had reportedly gone out to fish at a nearby lake.

According to the police, the victim Tajir Ali had gone fishing at Anandapur Kapilimara lake on the fateful day. He never returned from there, prompting the police to carry out a search for his body in the area.

Meanwhile, during their investigations into the matter, the police detained one person on suspicion of having killed Tajir Ali. The suspect in this regard was identified by the officials as Bhupen Bora.