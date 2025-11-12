Assam: Unity Moves in Positive Direction, Claims Opposition Leaders

A crucial meeting of opposition parties was held on Wednesday at the Assam Legislative Assembly convened by the Congress to strengthen opposition unity ahead of the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by several key parties, including the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML), alongside senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh, Rakibul Hussain, and Pradyut Bordoloi. CPI(ML) leaders Vivek Das and Kanak Gogoi, as well as CPI(M) MLAs Manoranjan Talukdar and Sushanta Talukdar, were also present. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan attended the session as well.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi described the meeting as a “positive beginning,” saying that “the people of Assam want to see the opposition united. This meeting will send a strong message across the state.”

He further emphasized that unity among opposition parties is essential to end the “syndicate and corruption culture” prevalent under the current regime. “Time has come for opposition forces to come together. Only through unity can we bring an end to corruption and misuse of power,” he said.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said the meeting aimed to create an “election-oriented atmosphere” and ensure better coordination among opposition parties. “We will continue to meet frequently and work together for better results in the coming elections. We don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past that cost us several seats,” Saikia stated.

Senior CPI(M) leader Manoranjan Talukdar expressed optimism about the discussions, saying, “We are 100% hopeful about the outcome of this meeting.”

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders collectively asserted that the Chief Minister’s recent statements reflected “desperation and frustration.” “Let him say what he wants, it’s clear he’s nervous. Even his hair shows it,” one leader remarked sarcastically.

Another opposition representative commented, “Old BJP members themselves have started leaving the party. Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones at others. We all must act decisively, and we certainly will.”

The leaders agreed that unity among all opposition forces, including the Assam Samyukta Mancha, would be crucial for a comprehensive alliance ahead of the polls.

Separately, tension gripped parts of Guwahati as home guards staged a fierce protest demanding the cancellation of training for 5,000 newly appointed recruits, adding to the day’s politically charged atmosphere.

