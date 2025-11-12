Assam Villagers Rally on Nov 16 to Save Dora Beel Wetland from Industrial Threat

The Dora Beel Go-Charoniya Pathar Suraksha Samiti has announced a large public meeting on November 16, 2025, at 11 AM at Dora Beel Bakbit, calling upon citizens to join in solidarity to “Save Dora Beel Wetland and the Kulshi River.” The meeting aims to mobilize public opposition to the government’s decision to de-reserve and acquire a large part of the Dora Beel grazing field for private industrial use.

According to the committee, the Assam government has proposed to acquire around 150 bighas of land—a part of the eco-sensitive Dora Beel wetland system, for construction of a logistics park by M/s New Kolkata International Development Pvt. Ltd. The land, which is presently classified as reserved grazing land, plays a critical ecological role in the area. Two separate land acquisition notices have already been issued by the administration.

The first notification was issued on April 7, 2025, with a one-month period for public objections. Following widespread resistance and written petitions from local residents, public hearings were held on May 21, 22, and 23. Despite this, a second notification was released on September 1, with only minor modifications, prompting even greater opposition. The Samiti said that this time, an even larger number of people have filed objections to the government’s move.

The Dora Beel Go-Charoniya Pathar Suraksha Samiti warned that the construction of a logistics park or any major infrastructure project in the grazing and wetland zone would cause severe environmental degradation. The group stated that such development would reduce the wetland’s water retention capacity, potentially triggering artificial flooding in surrounding villages. It would also deplete groundwater reserves and destroy the habitat of birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and small mammals that depend on the Dora Beel–Kulsi wetland ecosystem.

Environmentalists and residents have emphasized that the wetland sustains the local agrarian and pastoral economy, supporting cattle herders, farmers, potters, fishers, and artisans, and is deeply linked to religious and traditional festivals of the community. Its destruction, they argue, would devastate not only the environment but also the social and cultural fabric of the region.

The Samiti also highlighted the inseparable ecological link between the Dora Beel wetland and the Kulsi (Kolohi) River. The proposed dam on the Kulsi River, coupled with industrial development around the wetland, poses a grave threat to India’s National Aquatic Animal, the Gangetic River Dolphin (Shihu), which inhabits this stretch of the river.

In its appeal, the committee declared that the people of Dora Beel and nearby villages are determined to protect the wetland at any cost. The public meeting on November 16 will serve as a united platform for residents, environmental activists, and civil society members to demand the cancellation of the acquisition process and ensure the long-term preservation of the Dora Beel–Kulsi ecosystem.

The invitation letter has been signed by Ashwini Majumdar (President), Kanak Chandra Das (Secretary), Md. Nizamuddin Ahmed (Secretary), and Prasanna Kalita (Secretary) of the Dora Beel Go-Charoniya Pathar Suraksha Samiti, urging all citizens to participate and make the event a resounding success.

