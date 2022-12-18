Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth 175 Cr Seized, 3 Held

In one of the largest drug seizures in terms of amount, Cachar Police in Assam on Sunday foiled a major smuggling bid to seize contraband items worth around Rs 175 crores, officials informed.
According to police, the seizure included Yaba tablets. An operation was conducted during which a car was intercepted and searched when the narcotic tablets were recovered.
Officials said that they had specific information of a smuggling bid going down today, based on which a checkpoint was set up when the car was intercepted.
In addition to the major seizure, police also arrested three people in connection with the bust. The trio arrested by the police is all residents of Meghalaya, added police.
Meanwhile, the seized consignment was estimated to be worth around Rs 175 crores in the international markets, officials further mentioned.
Further investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police in what is being termed as one of the biggest seizures of the year.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, Guwahati Police seized a massive consignment of cannabis being smuggled from the Hatigaon area.
According to reports, police seized around 40 kilograms of cannabis during an operation today at Hatigaon.
Officials informed that a vehicle, bearing registration numbers AS 01 R 0044 was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle, the cannabis was found.
The operation was carried out at Bihari Basti in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati, added police.
Moreover, two people were arrested in connection with the major drug bust. Officials identified the two as Maidi Daimary and Gopal Basumatary.
Last month, as many as 54,000 Yaba tablets were seized by Lakhipur police and two persons were held in connection to the seizure.
The drug peddlers were en route to West Bengal from Manipur when they were intercepted in Lakhipur. The two peddlers arrested were identified as Nazim Uddin and Abdul Razak.