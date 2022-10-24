Assam Youth Dies While Watching Ind-Pak Match in Sivasagar

A youth died amidst the celebrations of Diwali and the frenzy of the India-Pakistan cricket match at a cinema hall in Assam's Sivasagar on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bitu Gogoi, a resident of Ganakapatti Krishna Nagar.

According to sources, 34-years-old Gogoi along with his three friends went to Bhaskarjyoti Cinema Hall where the T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan was screened.

Gogoi, who was enjoying the game on the big screen at the cinema hall after buying tickets, suddenly fainted.