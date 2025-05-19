Assam's Barasha Borthakur Honoured at British Parliament for Excellence

Barasha Borthakur, a distinguished academic and legal expert from Assam currently residing in the UK, has been specially honoured at the British Parliament, Place of Westminster, for her outstanding contributions on the international stage.

Borthakur, who has earned acclaim for her work in areas such as education, research, climate change, international administration, and policy-making, was conferred the prestigious ‘Achievers Honours’ in the presence of eminent scholars and researchers from across the globe. The recognition was jointly presented by the British Council, the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade, the Wider UK Higher Education, and Universities UK International.

Daughter of Dr. Jyoti Barthakur, Chief General Manager of the Regional Geo Science Laboratory, Assam, and noted construction engineer Sanjeev Borthakur, Barasha’s academic journey began in Assam. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Law from the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, and went on to secure first position with a gold medal in LLM from the National Law University, Jodhpur.

Following her postgraduate studies, she pursued research at Queen Mary University of London and has since completed the programme. She now holds a permanent position at the University of Southampton and also serves as a guest lecturer at the University of Westminster and other institutions in the UK.

Borthakur's recognition at such a prestigious forum is a proud moment for Assam, symbolising the global impact and excellence of the state's youth.

Also Read: Assam to Roll Out Key Student Welfare Schemes: CM Sarma