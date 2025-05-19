Assam to Roll Out Key Student Welfare Schemes: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the rollout of two major initiatives aimed at supporting students across the state, the Mukhya Mantri Jibon Prerona Asoni and a free admission scheme for eligible students.

Under the Jibon Prerona Asoni, students who have completed their graduation in the academic year 2024–2025 will be eligible to receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. The online portal for the scheme will open on June 1, 2025, and the assistance will be provided for a year. The objective is to help students prepare for competitive exams without being financially dependent on their parents.

However, students who have already availed benefits under other government schemes, such as Nijut Moina, will not be eligible for this new initiative.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister confirmed that students possessing BPL ration cards will be eligible for free admissions into colleges and universities. This includes a waiver of all associated fees, such as those for sports and magazines. Students without BPL cards can still avail of the benefit by submitting a valid income certificate. Those with BPL cards will not need to provide any additional documentation.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Chief Minister will hold a virtual meeting on May 28 or 29 with all principals of colleges and universities to discuss the execution of the free admission scheme and related matters.

