PM Modi Chairs High-Level Defence Meeting Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting at his New Delhi residence with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, the CDS, and service chiefs.

The meeting was convened after India carried out strikes on four Pakistani airbases early Saturday morning in response to Pakistan’s attacks on 26 Indian sites.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media on the latest developments amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Pakistan’s actions against India as “escalatory” and “provocative.” He presented evidence supporting these claims while also exposing false narratives being circulated by Pakistan.

Addressing the media, the Foreign Secretary stated, "Pakistan's actions amounted to provocation and escalation. In response, India acted in a responsible and measured manner to defend itself."

India firmly dismissed Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which included false claims about the destruction of key Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Addressing the joint press conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh exposed Pakistan’s disinformation campaign, dismissing false claims about damage to India’s S-400 system at Adampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, the BrahMos installation at Nagrota, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh. She stressed that India categorically rejects these fabricated narratives, which form part of a larger strategy to distort facts, undermine India's military capabilities, and spread fear among the public.

