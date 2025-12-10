Assam's Majuli Wraps Itself in Fog as Winter Sets in

Winter has given Assam's Majuli a magical makeover. Over the past few days, a thick layer of fog has been settling across the river island, turning early mornings into a beautiful, mist-covered scene.

Fields, roads and riverbanks disappear into the white haze, creating a calm and dreamy atmosphere that has delighted residents and visitors. Photographers and nature lovers have been capturing these stunning winter visuals, which highlight Majuli’s natural beauty in a special way.

Alongside this winter charm, Majuli is also celebrating the Charaichung Festival for the second year. The festival is dedicated to the historic Charaichung Bird Sanctuary, believed to be Asia’s first protected royal bird sanctuary, set up in 1633 by Ahom king Swargadeu Pratap Singha.

The four-day event, from December 7 to 10, has been organised by Majuli Sahitya and local residents to bring attention to Charaichung’s importance and to encourage people to help revive its bird habitat. A small exhibition has also been put up to showcase efforts to protect Majuli’s forests and wildlife.

Festival committee president Durgeswar Saikia said, “We welcome all. Majuli has a historic bird sanctuary named Charaichung, established in 1633 by Ahom King Pratap Singha. But it has been deteriorating day by day. With support from people of Majuli and other parts of Assam, we are trying to restore

He added that tourists from Germany, Australia, America and other countries have been visiting Majuli to explore its heritage sites.

Majuli is known as one of India’s most important bird-rich areas, attracting birdwatchers and nature lovers throughout the year.

