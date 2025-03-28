Assam’s Nameri Named Top Adventure Destination at India Today Awards

Assam’s Nameri National Park has been recognized as India’s Best Adventure Destination at the prestigious India Today Tourism Awards 2025. The award was presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Padmapani Bora, Commissioner & Secretary of the Tourism Department, Assam, in a ceremony that celebrated excellence in India’s tourism sector.

Chief Minister of Assam, through the official CM Office Assam handle, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “Nameri, Assam, bags the India Today’s Best Adventure Destination Award. Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the award to Shri Padmapani Bora, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Dept, marking Assam as a destination for all reasons and all seasons.”

Nestled in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Nameri National Park is renowned for its pristine natural beauty and thrilling adventure activities. From river rafting in the Jia Bhoroli River to trekking and birdwatching in dense forests, the park offers a diverse range of outdoor experiences for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The recognition further cements Assam’s position as a premier travel destination in India, with the state’s tourism department actively promoting eco-tourism and adventure-based activities. The park’s unique blend of adventure and wildlife conservation has significantly contributed to Assam’s growing tourism sector.

With this accolade, Nameri National Park continues to shine as a must-visit destination for those seeking both adrenaline-fueled escapades and serene natural landscapes.