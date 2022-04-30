"Assaulted" Policewoman Looking To Move High Court Against Jignesh Mevani: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the woman police official, who was allegedly assaulted by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, had written to him seeking permission to move the High Court in the matter.
This comes a day after the MLA from Gujarat was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Barpeta district in relation to a case for assaulting the policewoman. CM Sarma said that the official would move the high court if granted the permission.
The CM was quoted by ANI as saying, “I don't know much about the case. There was a complaint of manhandling/misbehaviour on a lady police sub-inspector. On the basis of this complaint, the police registered a case. The Barpeta sessions court has given a verdict. She has now written to me asking for permission to move the Gauhati High Court against the verdict of the Barpeta Sessions court.”
“The file has come to me and if I grant permission then she will move the High court against the Sessions courts verdict. Police have not filed a case. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the lady police officer,” he added.
Mevani was released from jail earlier in the day after being granted bail on Friday in connection with the case. Earlier, he had been remanded to five days of police custody for the alleged assault case.
He was re-arrested in the case after he had been granted bail in the case relating to a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he had been arrested and brought to the state by Assam police.