"Assaulted" Policewoman Looking To Move High Court Against Jignesh Mevani: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the woman police official, who was allegedly assaulted by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, had written to him seeking permission to move the High Court in the matter.

This comes a day after the MLA from Gujarat was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Barpeta district in relation to a case for assaulting the policewoman. CM Sarma said that the official would move the high court if granted the permission.

The CM was quoted by ANI as saying, “I don't know much about the case. There was a complaint of manhandling/misbehaviour on a lady police sub-inspector. On the basis of this complaint, the police registered a case. The Barpeta sessions court has given a verdict. She has now written to me asking for permission to move the Gauhati High Court against the verdict of the Barpeta Sessions court.”