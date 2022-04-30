Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar Bags Prestigious ENBA Award

Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar won his second ENBA award for Pratidin Time on Saturday as he bagged the prestigious award in the best current affairs category in the Eastern Region for his interview with Rahul Gandhi in 2021.
The ENBA award for News Broadcasting is the biggest award for the Indian News Channels. The 2021 awards were given at a glittering ceremony at the Hotel Imperial of New Delhi. Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur was the Chief Guest of the Award Ceremony which was attended by all the well known TV personalities of the country.
The NDTV group, India Today group and ABP group dominated most of the categories in Hindi and English categories. Besides the Hindi and English categories, there were also Eastern and Western
Mr Talukdar won his second award in the Eastern India category which covers North East, Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in 2018 he won his first ENBA for his series of coverage for NRC. Mr Talukdar is the first recipient of ENBA from the North East India.
Mr Talukdar hailed the award as a reward of complete team effort both from Delhi bureau as well as the Head office desk. He also said that despite the chaos of BARC (TRP ratings), there is still some room for hardcore non masala journalism.
The Mojo Story of Barkha Dutta swept most of the reporting awards overtaking the more established TV channels like NDTV, Times Now and Republic TV.
The exchange4media formulated the news broadcasting awards in 2008 with the objective of recognising the best in Television news and to reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India and honour the people who make this industry what it is. The ENBA is now in its 14th edition.
At e4m, the goal is to engage the entire industry in a healthy competition, and in the process, encourage the effort that goes into accomplishing the extraordinary, said the organisers in a statement.
For the awards this year, 1000-plus applications have been received in 126 categories. Entries have been received from all the major news channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP, BBC World News, CNBC, CNN News18, NDTV, News 24, Times Now, Zee News and many regional channels.
The winners have been selected by eminent jury members. The jury meet took place on 15th & 16th April 2022 at Hotel the Lalit, New Delhi. This year, the jury is being led by Harivansh Narayan Singh - Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.
The Best News Channel (English) award had gone to Mojo Story while Aaj Tak won the Best News Channel (Hindi).