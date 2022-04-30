Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar Bags Prestigious ENBA Award

Senior Journalist Mrinal Talukdar won his second ENBA award for Pratidin Time on Saturday as he bagged the prestigious award in the best current affairs category in the Eastern Region for his interview with Rahul Gandhi in 2021.

The ENBA award for News Broadcasting is the biggest award for the Indian News Channels. The 2021 awards were given at a glittering ceremony at the Hotel Imperial of New Delhi. Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur was the Chief Guest of the Award Ceremony which was attended by all the well known TV personalities of the country.

The NDTV group, India Today group and ABP group dominated most of the categories in Hindi and English categories. Besides the Hindi and English categories, there were also Eastern and Western

Mr Talukdar won his second award in the Eastern India category which covers North East, Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in 2018 he won his first ENBA for his series of coverage for NRC. Mr Talukdar is the first recipient of ENBA from the North East India.

Mr Talukdar hailed the award as a reward of complete team effort both from Delhi bureau as well as the Head office desk. He also said that despite the chaos of BARC (TRP ratings), there is still some room for hardcore non masala journalism.