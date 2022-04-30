Security Forces Detain 2 NSCN-K(YA) Workers In Joint Operation

A joint operation by security forces led to the capture of two suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (Yung Aung) overground workers in the Dadam area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa district on Saturday.

The operation was conducted jointly by 6 Assam Rifles, 36th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Tirap police in which the two NSCN-K(YA) workers were apprehended.

The accused were arrested while they were out at Dadam village extorting money on behalf of the banned militant group, the team informed.

Security forces said that the extortion network of the outfit has been exposed again where the local people are used in a nexus for collection of extortion money from the TCL region and using it against them.