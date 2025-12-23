ATSU Expels Central President Cheniram Malang Over Alleged Misconduct

The All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) has expelled its central president, Cheniram Malang, following a decision by the organization’s executive committee.

The announcement was made today at a press conference held at the Jagiroad regional office of ATSU, addressed by Vice President Mukti Lalung and General Secretary Biman Pratim Mosrang.

The expulsion comes amid allegations of anti-organizational activities and involvement in financial irregularities. ATSU leaders clarified that Malang’s recent call for a 24-hour shutdown in central Assam on December 24 was not endorsed by the organization, and warned that any untoward incidents during the proposed bandh would be the responsibility of Malang alone.

The union emphasized that it does not support the shutdown and distanced itself from Malang’s actions, citing that such moves went against the interests and decisions of the student body.

This decision highlights internal disciplinary action within ATSU to maintain organizational integrity and ensure accountability of its leadership.

Also, A 21-member enquiry committee has been constituted in preparation for the upcoming annual Session, scheduled to be held on January 21, 2026. The committee will oversee all organizational and procedural matters to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

