ATTSA Leads Protest as Bogidhola Tea Estate Workers Demand Rights

Tea garden workers of Bogidhola Tea Estate, located near Numaligarh, staged a protest, alleging years of neglect and denial of basic welfare benefits. The protest was organised under the initiative of the Khumtai unit of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association(ATTSA).

The protesting workers claimed that despite the estate remaining shut for nearly eight years, they have not received benefits under key government welfare schemes, including the ‘Eti Kuli Duti Pat’ scheme. They alleged that successive governments, including the BJP-led alliance, have failed to address their long-standing problems.

According to the workers, Bogidhola Tea Estate has remained completely closed since December 14, 2017, following a violent clash a day earlier between the management and workers. On December 13, 2017, tensions at the estate escalated into a serious confrontation, during which the management allegedly opened fire on workers. The incident left deep scars on the tea community and led to the permanent shutdown of the garden.

Since the closure, hundreds of worker families have been struggling to survive without a steady source of income. Many have been forced to depend on daily wage labour, while others face difficulties in accessing healthcare, education for their children, and even basic food requirements.

During the protest, workers and union leaders demanded immediate government intervention to resolve the issue, reopen the tea estate, and ensure that all eligible workers receive their pending welfare benefits. They warned that if their demands continue to be ignored, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days.

