Autumn Session of Assam Assembly to start from September 12

The autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is set to start from September 12. The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the session.

The session will start from 9.30 am in the state legislative assembly.

Earlier, the MLA from the Mariani constituency in Assam, Rupjyoti Kurmi had promised that the flood situation will be brought up for discussion in the state legislative assembly.

Kurmi had said that the terrible floods in Assam will be discussed in the upcoming session of the assembly, blaming the floods on the hydropower projects.