Assam

Autumn Session of Assam Assembly to start from September 12

The autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is set to start from September 12. The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the session.
Assam Legislative Assembly
Assam Legislative Assembly
Pratidin Time

The autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly is set to start from September 12. The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the session.

The session will start from 9.30 am in the state legislative assembly.

Earlier, the MLA from the Mariani constituency in Assam, Rupjyoti Kurmi had promised that the flood situation will be brought up for discussion in the state legislative assembly.

Kurmi had said that the terrible floods in Assam will be discussed in the upcoming session of the assembly, blaming the floods on the hydropower projects.

Also Read
Milk Prices Hiked by Rs 4 in Guwahati

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly had begun on March 14 and concluded on April 1.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had presented the state budget for 2022-23 in the assembly on March 16.

It may be noted that the oppositions in the Assam Assembly had staged a walkout in March over alleged horse trading of MLAs by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls then.

Also Read
Assam: Terrified Of Tusker, 3 Minors Spend Night Atop Tree
Assam Legislative Assembly
Governor Jagdish Mukhi
Autumn Session

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com