B. Borooah College Hostel Secures Top Posts Student Union Elections

B. Borooah College Boys Hostel (BHOMSA) candidates achieved a significant victory in the B. Borooah College Student’s Union Election 2025-26, securing the crucial post of President, won by Dharani Singh,, along with five other key secretarial positions.

The triumphant results, announced on October 17, reflect a strong mandate from the student community. While necessary mutual political alliances were formed during the election process, BHOMSA officials emphasized that their candidates contested as independents.

They also stressed that BHOMSA has never been, nor will it ever be, affiliated with any political party.

Following the results, President-elect Dharani Singh posted on his social media:

"We have been able to achieve this much success today only because of your support and cooperation. The way you helped us in the B. Borooah College elections, we remain forever grateful to you. May you always continue to be our strength, and we promise to keep working tirelessly for your interests."

The full slate of independent winners from the hostel includes Football Secretary, Major Games Secretary, Social Service Secretary, Boys Common Room Secretary, and Cricket Secretary.

This collective victory is seen as a clear demonstration of the trust of the student body and the strong unity within the hostel. The newly elected representatives have expressed their gratitude and are eager to serve the college community.

Also Read: Guwahati: B Barooah College Students’ Union Election Postponed