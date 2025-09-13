Bajali Villagers Slam MLA Over Incomplete Road Project

Locals in Kothalmuri village of Bajali staged a protest against Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, voicing their anger over the incomplete construction of a village road. Demonstrators raised slogans such as “Go back”, targeting BJP worker and contractor Mukuta Kalita, holding him accountable for the delay in completing the project.

According to the residents of the village, even though the construction of that road had started around two years ago and a foundation stone was laid, the construction of the road is still incomplete. The contract was assigned to Mukuta Kalita, who belongs to the same village.

The deplorable condition of the road has caused hardship for school children and local residents as well. Frustrated by the prolonged delay and poor state of the road, residents of the village came together today to protest directly on the damaged stretch, demanding accountability from the local legislator and the contractor.

The locals stated, "This is not the first time they have raised complaints about the delayed projects of that village to Ranjeeet Kumar Dass. Despite repeated pleas, the minister has ignored the voices of the locals and has failed to take the necessary action."

They further doubted the minister, asking, “Is he neglecting these issues because he takes commissions from the contractors?” Expressing their disappointment, the villagers criticised their local MLA, calling him a “failed minister.”

