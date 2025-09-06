Sribhumi Bandh Over District Name Change Fizzles Amid Police Curbs

Following the renaming of Karimganj district to Sribhumi, the Citizens’ Resistance Committee, opposing the name change, had called for a complete shutdown in the district today.

However, this morning, the streets remained largely empty of members of the Citizens’ Resistance Committee, who had urged people of all communities to participate in the general strike. Only a few women were seen showing support for the bandh.

The district administration had preemptively enforced Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code. As a result, several women supporting the strike, along with a few male supporters, were detained by the Sribhumi police.

The 12-hour strike call was supported by the Left parties, Congress, and the Citizens’ Committee, aiming to protest the renaming of Karimganj to Sribhumi. Over the past few days, the Left and Congress have been holding meetings and using microphones to extensively promote the bandh.

On the other hand, the majority of the general public and the ruling party strongly opposed the shutdown and urged people not to participate. The district administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday night to maintain law and order.

According to the orders issued by the Sribhumi District Commissioner, restrictions were enforced from 5 AM to 8 PM on September 6. Any gatherings of more than five people, shutdowns, protests, or processions were prohibited.

