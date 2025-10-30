Bollywood Actor Shehzad Khan Demands Justice for Zubeen Garg’s Death

Veteran Bollywood actor Shehzad Khan has expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, calling him a kind-hearted and selfless individual who was always ready to help those in need.

In a video message, Khan said, “When I heard the news of Zubeen’s death, I felt truly heartbroken — as if I had lost my own brother. He was a wonderful person, and whoever approached him for help never returned empty-handed. He always stood by the poor and the needy.”

The actor urged the Assam government to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

“I request the Assam government to ensure justice for Zubeen. Please find out how this happened and why we had to lose such a good soul. Zubeen must get justice,” Khan said emotionally.

His appeal adds to the growing nationwide demand from fans, cultural figures, and artists for a transparent and fair probe into the beloved Assamese icon’s death.

