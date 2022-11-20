Marred By Controversies, FIFA World Cup 2022 Begins Today

The biggest event in world football, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin from today with 32 nations vying for the glory. Hosts Qatar will be facing Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday following the opening ceremony.

According to reports, the original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on Monday, however, Qatar’s opening match was brought forward by a day.

The opening ceremony is set to take place at the 60,000 seater Al Bayt Stadium which is situated 40 kilometers North of Doha.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is yet to announce a full list of performers for the opening ceremony, but South Korean boy band BTS confirmed that Jungkook, a member of the band would perform a track titled ‘Dreamers’ at the ceremony.

When does the Opening Ceremony Start?

The Opening Ceremony is set to begin from 7.30 pm IST, after which the first match will be played.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English, with them winning the official broadcasting rights of the tournament.