Pig Trade Banned After African Swine Fever Outbreak in Assam's Barpeta

In response to a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Gahia village under the Sarukhetri Development Block, the Barpeta district administration has rolled out a series of stringent prohibitory measures to contain the highly contagious disease.

Acting swiftly, Barpeta District Magistrate (In-charge) Diganta Baishya invoked Section 16 of the Assam Epidemic Disease Act, 2023, issuing urgent directives aimed at halting the spread of the deadly virus. Among the key restrictions is a blanket ban on the sale of pigs, piglets, pork, and related products across all markets and public areas within the district.

To further tighten biosecurity, the movement of pigs within and outside the district has been strictly prohibited, with the sole exception of transit through the National Highway. Additionally, the disposal of pig carcasses in open fields, water bodies, or any other exposed locations has been outlawed, as such practices pose a significant risk of further contamination.

The Notice

In an effort to ensure timely detection and response, the administration has mandated the reporting of pig deaths or any symptoms indicative of ASF. Any deliberate attempt to conceal such information from veterinary or district authorities will be treated as a punishable offense under the prevailing epidemic regulations.

As part of the containment strategy, public gatherings of four or more individuals have been banned within a one-kilometre radius of the affected area. The administration has appealed for public cooperation, emphasizing that these measures are essential to safeguard animal health and prevent a potential crisis.

Authorities have also warned that failure to comply with the directives will attract legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).