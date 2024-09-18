Barpeta

Violent Clash Erupts in Assam’s Barpeta Over Land Dispute; Multiple Injured

The Sarthebari police have initiated an investigation into the incident following a complaint filed at the Sarthebari police station.
A violent clash erupted in the Kawaimari locality of Barpeta on Tuesday between two families over a long-standing land dispute.

This conflict follows a recent attack by encroachers on police administration attempting to evict illegal occupants from the tribal belt and block of Sonapur, which had also involved the encroachers confronting the police with sticks.

This latest incident, however, is centered around a land dispute rather than encroachments. The violence began when the family of Ziarul Islam, along with Amsher Ali, Bandesh Ali, and others, attacked the family of Shahar Ali with sticks, machetes, and daggers. In retaliation, Shahar Ali's family launched a counter-attack.

The brutal confrontation resulted in injuries to five people from Shahar Ali’s side, including women, while several individuals from Ziarul Islam’s side were also hurt.

Akhil Gogoi Criticizes BJP's Sonapur Eviction as 2026 Election Tactic

Sonapur Eviction Clash: 11 Rushed to GMCH, One in ICU After Surgery
