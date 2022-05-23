Heavy Rains In Delhi Bring Soaring Mercury Down

The soaring temperatures in Delhi were brought down drastically on Monday morning as thunderstorms and rain lashed the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.”

The weather department also predicted the conditions to prevail in the region for the next two hours.

It said, “Thundershower with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.”