Heavy Rains In Delhi Bring Soaring Mercury Down

The soaring temperatures in Delhi were brought down drastically on Monday morning as thunderstorms and rain lashed the national capital.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.”
The weather department also predicted the conditions to prevail in the region for the next two hours.
It said, “Thundershower with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.”
Trees were uprooted in several parts of the city due to the strong winds.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport informed that flight operations were affected due to the weather conditions.
Airport authorities further advised passengers to contact their airlines for updates on the situation.
It tweeted, “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.”
It may be noted that the Vistara Flight UK974 from Pune (PNQ) to Delhi (DEL) had to be diverted to Indore due to the prevailing weather conditions.