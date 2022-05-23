All Madrasas Should Be Closed: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday advocated closing down all madrasas and said that religious teachings should be kept to homes.

CM Sarma was speaking at an event titled ‘Media Mahamanthan’ in Delhi organised by Panchjanya, a national weekly on Sunday.

The Assam CM stressed on the need to close down madrasas so that children can take up professions like engineering or medicine.

He said that students should get “normal education” instead of religious teachings in schools which will enable them to move forward in life.

“If they had a choice, I am sure they would prefer to get an education instead of religious teachings,” he said.