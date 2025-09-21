BCCI to Host 40-Minute Homage to Zubeen Garg at WC Opening

In a heartfelt gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a special tribute to the late Assamese singer and icon Zubeen Garg during the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced that the tribute is scheduled for September 30 at Barsapara Stadium, will feature a 40-minute program celebrating Zubeen Garg’s extraordinary musical journey and contributions to India’s cultural landscape. The ceremony coincides with the tournament’s first match

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as the heartbeat of Assam, left an indelible mark on Indian music, having sung over 34,000 songs across 40 languages and communities. Known for his versatility as a singer, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador, his work transcended regional boundaries and inspired generations of fans across the country.



This initiative has been welcomed by fans and cultural organisations alike, who see it as a fitting homage to a legendary figure whose music continues to unite and inspire.

