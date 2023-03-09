Bengal Forest Guards Cross Assam Border, Open Fire on Football Team

A tense situation has surrounded the border of Assam and West Bengal as the forest guards from the latter state shot at local footballers from the former state in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Dhanguri area where West Bengal forest guards aimed at a local football team who were playing and shot at them.

At least seven persons, including women, present at the spot sustained injuries.

The injured, Rihul Muchahary, Manjila Basumatary, Raj Mithran, Anita Basumatary, Swapan Barman, Pabitra Basumatary and Sanjeeta Basumatary, were rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

It has come to fore that around 15 forest guards from West Bengal crossed the border and entered the football camp without permission and attacked on the football team.

They further destroyed five motorcycles belonging to the locals of Assam and blank fired at least twice near the area.

Meanwhile, Sapkata Police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Last year, a firing incident took place near the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj.