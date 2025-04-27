Bhupen Bora Accuses CM Sarma of Orchestrating Attack on Congress Leaders

Reacting to the incident that took place today, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President (APCC) Bhupen Bora alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was behind the attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora.

Bora claimed that BJP-backed goons carried out the planned assault, leading to serious injuries to both leaders. He also said that four to five vehicles belonging to Congress workers were vandalized during the attack.

Speaking from Sonapur Field, Bora warned CM Sarma that the Congress would strongly respond to this act in the 2026 elections.

According to Bordoloi, the attackers used rods to smash the windows of their vehicles and attempted to assault the occupants. "They intended to kill us," he said. "We survived by ducking and hiding between the seats while they kept striking the vehicles and tried to hit our heads."