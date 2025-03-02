"Bharat and Hindu Are One, Inseparable": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Leftists and liberals, asserting that they—not Muslims—are the primary adversaries of Hindus. Speaking at the Vivekananda Sewa Samman 2025 in Kolkata on Sunday, he accused these ideological groups of systematically weakening the Hindu community over the years.

“In my opinion, the adversaries of Hindus are not Muslims, but the Leftists and the Liberals. The weakening of Hindus in Bengal is a crisis that Mamata Banerjee has inherited. However, this crisis was created by the Left and Liberals. Today, they are getting a taste of their own medicine. They have our sympathies,” CM Sarma remarked, directing sharp criticism at ideological opponents.

'Hindu Strength Essential for National Security'

Reaffirming his stance on Hindu identity and national integrity, CM Sarma underscored that the future of the country depends on upholding Hindu values.

“If people in the country become Hindus, all Muslims and Christians will be safe because Hindus are not aggressive. But if Hindus are weakened, the rest will suffer as well,” he asserted, positioning Hindu strength as a safeguard for all communities.

'Bharat and Hindu Are One'

The Assam Chief Minister also emphasized the inseparability of Hinduism and Indian civilization, stating that the country’s roots date back thousands of years.

“Bharat and Hindu are one word. Our civilization is 5,000 years old. The country did not come into existence in 1947—the Constitution draws its values from our ancient heritage,” he declared.

Addressing the concept of secularism, he argued that India had embraced the principle long before it was codified in the Constitution.

“Following Partition, one country was dominated by Muslims and the other by Hindus. Only the Hindus had the courage to call their country secular. Nobody needs to teach us secularism. If we wanted, we could have called ourselves a Hindu republic in the Constituent Assembly. But we chose to be secular, not because the British taught us, but because our scriptures and saints did,” he stated.