Bhupen Borah Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah strongly condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, expressing deep shock and anguish over the incident.

In a statement, Borah questioned the senselessness of the violence, saying, “I am terribly shocked at how mindless terrorism can bring darkness to the lives of so many innocent people. I ask everyone: what crimes did the tourists in Pahalgam commit to deserve this?”

Despite being in the midst of election campaign duties, Borah said he began his meetings with a minute's silence to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Calling for "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, Borah stressed the need for the strictest action against such “dastardly acts.” However, he also reminded that the identity of Kashmir lies in its tradition of peace and hospitality.

“Kashmir and its people are known for their love for peace and warm hospitality. The inherent message of Kashmiriyat, symbolising harmony and peace, is deep-rooted in its culture. Thus, such an attack strikes at the very heart of Kashmir’s ethos,” Borah stated.

He concluded by asserting that while terrorists may take lives, they cannot destroy the spirit of Kashmiriyat.