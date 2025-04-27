Bhupen Borah Alleges Secret Understanding Between Akhil Gogoi and BJP Leaders

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah has made a sensational claim, alleging a secret understanding between Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and top BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Pijush Hazarika .

Borah expressed surprise at how Gogoi’s statements often mirror those of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sometimes within a day. "In the Assembly, they engage in fierce battles, but once the session ends, they are seen talking privately behind car doors," Bora said.

He further alleged that after heated arguments with Minister Pijush Hazarika, he Akhil Gogoi is seen dining at Kaziranga resort owned by Akhil Gogoi. According to Bora, Gogoi is not acting under public pressure but is being negatively influenced by Sarma and Hazarika. "He was not like this before. Friendship with these people is making him worse," Borah added.