Complaint Filed Against Akhil Gogoi for Alleged Violation of Model Code of Conduct

A formal complaint has been lodged with the State Election Commission, Assam, against Akhil Gogoi, the sitting MLA of Sivasagar constituency, for allegedly making communal and divisive remarks during the ongoing Panchayat election period.

According to the complaint submitted by Laman Riang, Gogoi publicly stated that Muslims voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be deemed "Kafirs" and would face divine punishment from Allah. The remarks, which have been widely circulated through news platforms and social media, are said to have hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community and attempted to create rifts between the community and a political party.

The complaint further alleges that Shri Gogoi's statements amount to direct interference with the free and fair exercise of the democratic right to vote, as protected under the Constitution of India. It states that such comments are a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits the use of religion or caste to influence voters and stresses the importance of maintaining communal harmony during elections.

Calling the remarks a "gross violation" of the electoral guidelines, the complainant has requested the State Election Commission to take strict and appropriate legal and electoral action against the MLA to preserve the sanctity of the election process.