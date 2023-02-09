Bhupen Borah Rushes To Delhi After AICC Summon

In a sudden move, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has summoned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday.
As per information received, talks are likely to be held over an alliance in the state with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Several reports claimed citing insider sources that a section of Congress leaders are looking towards regional party AIUDF as a possible ally.
The said section of Congress leaders wants to form an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.
In light of the AICC summon, the Congress’ Assam state unit President Bhupen Borah has left for Delhi urgently.
It may be noted that Bhupen Borah had earlier claimed that an alliance with AIUDF would be the wrong step for Congress. The Assam Congress President had in November 2022, called AIUDF and BJP communal forces and said that the people of Assam will not accept them.
"The people have now realised that communal forces like AIUDF and BJP are not good for society," he added.
"Assam is a society of assimilation, a culturally rich society and the people are now decided that they will throw the communal forces to the river Brahmaputra," Bhupen Kumar Borah had said.
He further said that Assam is the strong base of Congress, but due to the wrong strategy in the last assembly elections, the party lost so many seats.
"Now the people of Assam are realising. BJP had made several promises including giving employment, will control the price rise, flood control will give ST status to six communities, etc in the last assembly elections, but they totally failed to fulfil their commitment. People are very much fade up with BJP. The current Assam government is running under the loan. The government has already taken more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore as a loan. This government is a bankrupt government. There are 25 lakh unemployed youths in Assam. In the last six and half years of the BJP-led government in Assam has provided jobs to only 50,000 youths," said Bhupen Borah.