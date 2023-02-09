Bhupen Borah Rushes To Delhi After AICC Summon

In a sudden move, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has summoned Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday.

As per information received, talks are likely to be held over an alliance in the state with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Several reports claimed citing insider sources that a section of Congress leaders are looking towards regional party AIUDF as a possible ally.

The said section of Congress leaders wants to form an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.

In light of the AICC summon, the Congress’ Assam state unit President Bhupen Borah has left for Delhi urgently.

It may be noted that Bhupen Borah had earlier claimed that an alliance with AIUDF would be the wrong step for Congress. The Assam Congress President had in November 2022, called AIUDF and BJP communal forces and said that the people of Assam will not accept them.

"The people have now realised that communal forces like AIUDF and BJP are not good for society," he added.