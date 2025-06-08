Biennial RS Polls: APHLC’s Jones Ingti Kathar May File Nomination Tomorrow

Political developments in Assam are gathering pace ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, with sources confirming that All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) leader Jones Ingti Kathar is likely to file his nomination on Monday. His anticipated candidature is expected to bring focus on regional representation and tribal leadership in the upcoming Upper House elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the biennial elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats—two from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu—to be held on June 19, 2025, with counting to follow the same day. These elections are being conducted to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of eight sitting members between June and July 2025.

From Assam, the two seats falling vacant are currently held by BJP leaders Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya, whose terms end on June 14.

In a parallel development, Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora confirmed on Sunday that senior AGP leader Birendra Prasad Baishya will file his nomination tomorrow for a fresh term in the Rajya Sabha. The decision follows rigorous internal discussions within the AGP and close coordination with the BJP, its alliance partner in the state’s ruling coalition.

Baishya, a veteran politician and one of AGP’s most seasoned faces in Delhi, is being fielded again as part of a strategic push by the BJP-led NDA to retain both seats from Assam.

If Kathar files his nomination as expected, it could set the stage for a politically engaging contest, bringing attention to the interests of Assam’s hill communities, particularly from the autonomous districts.