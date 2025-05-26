Biennial Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu on June 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that biennial elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats—two from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu—will be held on June 19, 2025, with vote counting to follow on the same day.

The elections are necessitated by the impending retirement of eight sitting members from the Council of States whose terms expire between June and July 2025. From Assam, the two seats will fall vacant following the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose terms end on June 14.

In Tamil Nadu, six members are set to retire on July 24. They include Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), N. Chandrasegharan from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), M. Shanmugam and P. Wilson from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vaiko of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and M. Mohamed Abdulla.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the notification for the elections will be issued on June 2. The last date for filing nominations is June 9, followed by scrutiny of nominations on June 10 and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures on June 12. Polling will take place on June 19, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, with vote counting commencing immediately thereafter at 5:00 PM. The entire election process is expected to conclude by June 23.

Alongside these biennial Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission also announced that bypolls for five Assembly seats across four states will be conducted on June 19.