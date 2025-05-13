BREAKING: Junmoni Moran Out Of Jail Amid Political Row in Digboi

Junmoni Moran, a former BJP member and elected ward representative from Borhapjan Panchayat, had earlier been granted bail and has now been released from jail, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The development follows the withdrawal of all cases registered against her at Doomdooma Police Station on May 7, 2025. However, despite the withdrawal, legal formalities and judicial discretion delayed her release until the court’s latest directive.

Moran, a five-year serving ward member from Ward No. 7, found herself at the center of a political storm after openly accusing Digboi BJP MLA Suren Phukan of violating electoral protocol. The controversy erupted on May 1, when she alleged that Phukan campaigned on a no-campaign day, triggering friction within party ranks.

While the polling concluded peacefully, tensions flared up days later. On May 4, police arrived at Moran's residence, citing registered FIRs and requesting her presence at the Doomdooma Police Station for a “general enquiry.” She was not at home during the first visit, but voluntarily went with the police during their second round.

However, what followed appeared far from routine. Upon reaching the station, Moran and her companions were reportedly stunned to find a gathering of 30–40 individuals—mostly BJP workers. She soon discovered that two FIRs had been lodged against her by Miraj Moran and Chandan Neog, both known close aides of MLA Suren Phukan.

The timing of the FIRs raised eyebrows, especially since Junmoni Moran had been denied Phukan’s support during the recent panchayat elections, with the MLA endorsing a rival candidate. Political observers suggest that her vocal opposition to the MLA’s conduct may have made her a target within party circles.

Calling the sequence of events “deeply troubling,” a source close to Moran questioned the motives behind the FIRs, pointing to the apparent misuse of police machinery and political vendetta. “Junmoni had moved past the incident, but this feels like a clear attempt to settle scores,” the source added.