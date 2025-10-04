How ShekharJyoti Goswami Extorted Money for Each Song Of Zubeen Garg?

Renowned artist Prasenjit Lahon has made several revelations concerning recordist Shekharjyoti Goswami in his Facebook Live. Lahon stated that investigations so far have identified Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta as the alleged culprits. Both were reportedly arrested on the day Zubeen’s Adyosradho was held in Jorhat. Alongside them, Amritprabha Mahanta and Sekharjyoti Goswami were also taken into custody by Assam Police.

Prasenjit Lahon claimed he has never met Amritprabha Mahanta personally but remarked that she does not appear to be an artist. Regarding Sekharjyoti Goswami, he said he had met him multiple times and occasionally communicated over the phone for work-related matters.

He alleged that Goswami, who served as the recordist at Zubeen Garg’s studio, extorted ₹3,000–₹5,000 from each producer for every song recorded. According to Lahon, Shekharjyoti lived in Gariaon, Jalukbari, and charged this amount for travelling to Zubeen’s studio in exchange for recording services.

Lahon highlighted Zubeen’s exceptional work ethic, stating that before his demise, the singer recorded 5–6 songs daily despite poor health. Notably, Zubeen had once recorded 36 songs in a single day at Jorhat’s DCG Studio, a feat that could have qualified for the Guinness Book of World Records in 2005, though it was not documented due to record-keeping limitations at the time.

Prasenjit further recounted his own experience, saying that last year he recorded five songs with Assam’s renowned songwriter Arup Dutta. After completing the recordings, the responsibility for production was handed over to Shekharjyoti Goswami. However, Lahon alleged that Shekhar stopped responding to calls, delayed timelines, and offered multiple excuses, saying, “In June you can record, in July you can, and sometimes he claimed he was unwell.”

Lahon added that if Shekharjyoti had not been Zubeen’s recordist, Zubeen might have recorded up to 1 lakh songs by now. He accused Goswami of running a business and engaging in brokerage under the guise of recording songs.

Prasenjit Lahon urged the Assam government to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg and investigate the alleged malpractice by those involved in his professional and personal circle.

Also Read: Asom Sahitya Sabha Demands Bharat Ratna for Late Singer Zubeen Garg