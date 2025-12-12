Bimal Borah Visits Families After Dumper Accident in Arunachal Kills 22

State Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday night visited the homes of families who lost their loved ones in a tragic dumper accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, where 22 workers from Assam died after the vehicle rolled down a hillside in Chaglagam.

Speaking to the media, Minister Borah said, “The Assam government is in constant discussion with the Arunachal Pradesh administration, and rescue operations are ongoing. A team from the Tinsukia district administration has already been dispatched to the site.” He added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the incident very seriously.

The Assam government had sought assistance from the armed forces to retrieve the bodies, but due to the difficult terrain, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed and reached the site.

Rescue operations by the NDRF were scheduled to begin Friday morning, with several ambulances arranged to transport the bodies back to Tinsukia.

According to reports, the dumper was carrying 22 workers who had traveled to Arunachal Pradesh for work, 19 of whom were from Gillapukri Tea Estate in Tinsukia.

The deceased workers have been identified as Budheswar Dip, Rahul Kumar, Sameer Dip, Jon Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Vijay Kumar, Abhay Bhumiya, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agar Tanti, Dhiren Chetia, Rajni Nag, Dip Gowala, Ramchbak Sonar, Sonatan Nag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Jonach Mundar.