Bir Lachit Sena Leader Held Following Assault on Woman in Jorhat

A shocking incident of assault took place near in Assam's Jorhat, where a young woman was brutally attacked by a man. The altercation, which initially began as a verbal dispute, soon escalated into physical violence, drawing the attention of bystanders and local authorities.

CCTV footage of the incident which unfolded at the Nirmal Chariali in Jorhat captured the violent attack. As per reports, the accused has been identified as Rituraj Phukan, the general secretary of Bir Lachit Sena in Jorhat. The video footage shows Phukan dragging the woman by her hair and physically assaulting her in the middle of a busy street, leaving onlookers in shock and raising serious public concern.

Following the incident, the police acted swiftly and apprehended Phukan. The situation further deteriorated when a passerby, who attempted to intervene and protect the woman, was confronted aggressively by Phukan's associates.