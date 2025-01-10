Assam: 2 Men Attempt To Rape Woman In Titabor Bar

Two men attempted to rape a woman at a bar in Assam’s Titabor, as per reports on Friday. The men, who came in as customers, forcibly took the woman to a toilet and tried to rape her there, she alleged.

The incident took place at Loni Restaurant cum Bar in Titabor town under Jorhat district. The woman mentioned that the accused, likely inebriated, initially offered her Rs 100. When she rebuked them, the duo grabbed her and forcibly took her to the bar’s toilet where they tried to rape her.

When the woman started shouting and called for help, two other customers at the bar tried to step in and confront the accused men. However, the accused retorted saying that they were policemen and dared them to do whatever they could.

Meanwhile, the bar authorities reportedly tried to brush the matter under the carpet, though; regional socio-political organizations came to the woman’s aid and called in the police. After reaching the scene, a police team took the woman to Titabor police station, where her statement was recorded.

More details are expected.

