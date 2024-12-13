Intoxicated Bir Lachit Sena Members Target Street Vendor, Assault Staff in Guwahati

A disturbing incident occurred late Thursday night in Guwahati involving members of the Bir Lachit Sena organization, who allegedly engaged in violent behaviour on the city's main roads.

Three youths were arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman and vandalizing a food cart while intoxicated.

The incident unfolded when a vehicle, registered as AS 01 FN 1974, allegedly collided with a food cart stationed outside the SARAS Mela at high speed, causing significant damage.

The intoxicated youths then continued their rampage, assaulting two employees of the food cart—Sajjan Kumar and Ankur Deka—and the shop owner, Basabi Das, while attempting to prevent her from recording the incident on her mobile phone.

Basabi Das, a street vendor, spoke to the media about the ordeal, explaining that she had recently moved her food cart from Dighalipukhuri, following government orders. She started operating outside the SARAS Mela to support her family.

"Last night, after 11 pm, we were closing up when we heard a noise. Initially, we thought it was a cylinder falling, but it turned out to be a Tata Safari hitting our cart while reversing. The driver appeared drunk and was unable to speak properly. We later learned he was a member of the Bir Lachit Sena. When we asked for compensation, he called for backup, and soon, 10 youths arrived. They confronted us and pushed me while I was recording. They also misbehaved with my husband and assaulted my two staff members. Police arrived later, and a breathalyzer test revealed that three of the youths had alcohol levels over 200 mg/dL."

Following the incident, the victims filed an official complaint at Basistha police station.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the three youths—Matiur Asom, Bikrant Kalita Asom, and Maina Asom—who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The Basistha police in Guwahati have initiated further investigations, and the accused are now in custody.