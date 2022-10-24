Ayodhya Deepotsav Sets New Guinness World Record by Lighting 15.76 Lakh Diyas

A new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' during the Yogi government's Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of devotees, general public, dignitaries witnessed this historic event.

The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram' as soon as the PM launched the festival.