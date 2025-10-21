BJP Admits Banner Error in Nalbari Meeting Ahead of Justice for Zubeen Garg Program

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday acknowledged an error in a banner displayed during a preparatory meeting in Nalbari ahead of the “Samadal” programme, which is set to begin from the town, demanding justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg. The banner had misspelt the slogan as #JusticForZubeenGarg instead of #JusticeForZubeenGarg and also omitted Zubeen’s photograph, drawing widespread criticism from the public and fans of the celebrated singer.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at the BJP’s state headquarters in Basistha today, party spokesperson Rajiv Sharma acknowledged the mistake, terming it an “unintentional error.” He also stated that the matter had been immediately rectified. Sharma further claimed that a news report circulating about an alleged controversy surrounding the proposed ‘Mayabini Udyan’ in Nalbari, to be named after Zubeen Garg, was misleading and “based on baseless assumptions.”

On another note, responding to queries regarding the long-pending demand for land rights by the tea community in Assam, the BJP spokesperson said that the state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed to resolving the issue. Sharma alleged that during the Congress rule, vast tracts of land belonging to tea gardens were leased out to business contractors, depriving tea workers of rightful ownership.

He added that after the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that land leased to private businessmen during the previous government would be reclaimed and redistributed among tea workers, over 2 lakh applications have already been received for land pattas from members of the tea community across Assam.

