BJP Faces Backlash for Misspelling ‘Justice’ as #Justic in Zubeen Campaign

The BJP joined the ongoing protests demanding justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg. Party members launched their campaign under the new slogan, “Moi o Zubeen Onuragi, Ami o Zubeen Onuragi,” but reportedly faced confrontation at the outset of their march.

However, BJP members soon faced backlash from the public during their campaign. At a meeting organised by the party, in which Jayanta Malla Baruah and two other party members were present, a banner displayed the word “Justice” misspelt as #Justic, sparking criticism. Netizens pointed out that while the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg has crossed 2 million, the BJP had ironically misspelt the word “Justice” in their campaign.

Earlier, after launching the campaign, BJP State President Dilip Saikia said, “We are also fans of Zubeen. Every BJP member wants Zubeen to get justice. Even after doing everything we can, we are saddened by the demise of Zubeen Garg, and we want him to get justice.”

Reacting to the incident, AJP leader Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, “Do not perform theatrics or politicise in the name of Zubeen.”

Similarly, AJYCP leaders warned that those who politicise Zubeen’s name will face adverse consequences. “The people of Assam want justice for Zubeen, and political parties should not exploit his name,” they said.

The demonstration highlights growing public and political mobilisation in response to calls for accountability surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. BJP leaders emphasised their support for the singer’s fans while urging authorities to ensure justice is delivered promptly.

