BJP and AGP Announce Alliance for Upcoming Panchayat Elections in Assam

In a significant political development, Assam's BJP and AGP leaders gathered at Bajpayee Bhawan to announce their alliance for the forthcoming Panchayat elections. The meeting saw the participation of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, AGP President Atul Bora, Minister Keshab Mahanta, and Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Atul Bora, addressing the gathering, stated, "The Panchayat elections will be a contest of mutual cooperation. Letters will be sent to each district, and we will engage with senior leaders to ensure a smooth process. A caretaker will be appointed for each Lok Sabha constituency. This time, the Panchayat elections will be a crucial event, and I extend my gratitude to Dilip Saikia for his leadership."

Reflecting on the death of Upasa Phukan, Bora added, "We are deeply saddened by his passing and wish for the eternal peace of his soul."

Dilip Saikia, speaking at the event, emphasized the longstanding alliance between BJP and AGP. "Our partnership with AGP has been ongoing since 2001. This is not just about elections but about building lasting relationships within the party. Together, we aim to make Assam one of the leading states in the region. We will work together in every election," Saikia said.

Both Saikia and Bora confirmed their decision to contest the Panchayat elections jointly. Bora highlighted that this time, GP members will not contest under any symbols, and district-level leaders will hold discussions to ensure a coordinated approach. "We are confident of securing victories in the GP members' elections and will also contest the Zilla Parishad elections together," Bora affirmed.

In terms of the Lok Sabha constituencies, Saikia and Bora announced that one representative from each party would be assigned responsibility, with some constituencies having two caretakers.

Bora concluded, "Everyone in our party will seek tickets to contest in the elections. We are focused on the Panchayat elections first, followed by the Legislative Assembly elections. Our alliance will remain strong until 2026."

The announcement marks a continued collaboration between BJP and AGP, setting the stage for a unified approach in the upcoming electoral battles.

