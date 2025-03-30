Guwahati: Ex-Assam Minister’s Daughter Allegedly Jumps to Death

In a tragic incident, Upasa Phukan, daughter of former Assam Home Minister Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, is suspected to have died by suicide. The incident reportedly took place around 8 AM today when she allegedly jumped from the upper floor of her residence in Kharguli, Guwahati.

Upasa Phukan (38), lived with her mother at their residence.

Following the incident, locals rushed her to Wintrobe Hospital for immediate medical attention. She was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene and have initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Her last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium.

Meanwhile, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) General Secretary Manoj Saikia visited the grieving family to express his condolences. However, apart from AGP leader Kirip Chaliha and Saikia, no other party leaders were seen at the residence.