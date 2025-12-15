BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda as Assam Election In-Charge Ahead of 2026 Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced several strategic organisational appointments to strengthen its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Baijayant Panda, National Vice-President and Member of Parliament, has been appointed as the Election In-Charge for Assam, signalling the party’s proactive approach ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls scheduled for April.

To further reinforce its organisational framework in the state, BJP also named two Co-In-Charges for Assam: Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA and Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, and Darshana Ben Jardosh, former Union Minister.

In Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with overseeing the party’s election strategy, reflecting BJP’s focus on consolidating its presence in key states ahead of the elections.



